France are favourites to win the 2021 Six Nations title after victory in their first two games

France's Six Nations squad is in isolation after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) says.

All players tested negative on Monday evening, as did head coach Fabien Galthie, who will be tested again on Tuesday.

France are top of the Six Nations table after two wins from two and host Scotland in Paris on 28 February.

Galthie's side beat Ireland in Dublin on Sunday.

An FFR statement external-link said players would be tested again on Wednesday and then twice more this week, adding: "In line with health protocols, all team and staff members are isolating. Interactions will be kept to an absolute minimum."

France will announce their 31-man squad for the Scotland match on Wednesday.