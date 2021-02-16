Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Marc Thomas has made three starts and four bench appearances since joining Worcester in November

Worcester prop Marc Thomas has signed for the Premiership club on a more permanent basis by extending his deal until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 30-year-old Welshman, who was with Harlequins during last season's Covid lockdown, originally joined Warriors in November on a short-term contract.

But he has done enough in seven appearances to earn another year.

He was working for a West Yorkshire welding firm when Quins gave him his chance in the Premiership in 2020.

"Marc he has done it the hard way," said head coach Jonathan Thomas.

"He was part of the Ospreys set-up and it's easy for players to fall off the cliff when they are let go.

"But he has such a desire - especially for scrummaging - and he went around the Championship clubs and made a really good for himself and fought his way back.

"I actually played with Marc at Ospreys around 10 years ago. He has a superb attitude and a mindset to work hard. He's a doer.

"He's provided good depth for us and he's done so well that he has forced a few starts."

After beginning his career with Ospreys, Thomas has also played for Cardiff Blues and Championship sides Jersey Reds, Yorkshire Carnegie and Doncaster Knights.

"A year ago I didn't really expect to be playing pro rugby again," he said. "But I got the opportunity to go to Quins and then here through JT.

"I am enjoying my rugby again, we have a good group of boys here. I feel refreshed,"