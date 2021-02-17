Sam Costelow is in his first season back in Wales after coming through the ranks at Leicester Tigers

Pro14: Scarlets v Benetton Date : Saturday 20 February Time :1500 Venue : Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Coverage : Live commentary on BBC Sport website and app, BBC Radio Wales AM, coverage on BBC Radio Cymru; highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 21 February from 18:15 GMT

Scarlets coach Glenn Delaney says his team will be fighting for Champions Cup qualification as they host Benetton in the Pro14.

Scarlets lie fourth in their Pro14 conference, a point behind Cardiff Blues, and six ahead of Edinburgh who have with two games in hand.

"There's massive amounts at stake," said Delaney.

Scarlets will be without their front-line Wales players as well as injured Scotland flanker Blade Thomson.

They are waiting to learn if anyone will be released from the Wales squad to play, while their injury list still includes internationals Rhys Patchell, Rob Evans, Samson Lee, Aaron Shingler, and James Davies.

Benetton have 15 players in the current Italy squad, though half-backs Tommaso Allan and Callum Braley have been released back.

With qualification for the 2021-22 European season still to be determined, the Scarlets want to finish as high in Conference B as possible and to find form ahead of this season's disrupted European play-offs.

"We've still got European places on the line and it's going to be a good scrap in our pool particularly," Delaney told BBC Sport Wales.

"Then we get to the end of this period of four games for us and we're a week or so out from a play-off game in Europe. That's what we want to build towards but clearly we've got a job to go this week."

Scarlets were hammered 52-25 at home by Leinster last time out after conceding the double to Cardiff Blues, while the visitors are without a win in ten league games including the Scarlets' 10-3 triumph in Treviso in October.

"When we played Benetton out there it was a pretty close contest in horrendous conditions. They're a team that does kick a huge amount of ball, so impulsive decision-making is the thing we've got to control, there's got to be an element of patience," Delaney told BBC Sport Wales.

Former Wales under 20 fly-half Sam Costelow is among those entrusted with those decisions.

He has made six appearances so far in contesting the fly-half berth with Dan Jones and Angus O'Brien, with 21-cap Patchell's return on the horizon.

"I've been working hard and learning off the other tens and centres. As a ten, I have to control things and everyone works around you but it's always good to speak to experienced players," said Costelow.

"It was a one-score game away to Benetton and we have to treat them with great respect. It's nice to challenge yourself against an international player (if he faces Tommaso Allan) and I like to think I can step up on big occasions."

