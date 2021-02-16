Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Callum Sheedy, who was born in Cardiff, was also eligible to play rugby for England through residency and Ireland through his father

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam says fly-half Callum Sheedy should be "very proud" of his part in Wales' win over Scotland.

Sheedy replaced Dan Biggar after 49 minutes and featured in the second-half comeback.

"I thought he was superb, he can be very proud and he was a credit to Wales," said Lam.

Sheedy is one of six Wales players who could be in Gallagher Premiership action between internationals.

English-based Wales and Scotland players have to be made available for their clubs during weeks in between Six Nations games, with Bristol Bears away to London Irish on Sunday, 21 February.

Wing sensation Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester) and number eight Taulupe Faletau (Bath) could clash on Friday, 19 February.

Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs) and Biggar (Northampton Saints) may be in Saturday action along with Will Rowlands (Wasps), as Wales hope they come safely through the weekend ahead of hosting England on Saturday 27 February.

Lam was pleased to see Sheedy replicating his club form on the international stage.

"I thought he was superb, Callum's all about making the guys around him look really good. He could see opportunities and he had the courage to call them," Lam told BBC Radio Bristol.

"He played flat to the line, brought guys into the game and I thought he did really well."