Scotland prop Zander Fagerson will miss the rest of the Six Nations following his red card against Wales.

Fagerson was punished for a dangerous clearout after his shoulder connected with Wyn Jones' head at the breakdown and has been banned for four weeks.

Scotland lost 25-24 at Murrayfield on Saturday, having led by two points when the 25-year-old was sent off.

Fagerson - who had been in British and Irish Lions contention - misses matches against France, Ireland and Italy.

An independent disciplinary committee deemed the foul play warranted a mid-range entry point - a six-week suspension - but reduced that by two weeks to account for mitigating factors, including his admission of foul play and a good disciplinary record.

Fagerson has the right to appeal.