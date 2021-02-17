Will Hurd: Leicester Tigers sign Glasgow Warriors prop
Leicester Tigers have signed former Scotland Under-20 front-rower Will Hurd from Glasgow Warriors.
The prop, 21, was part of Scotland's under-20 squad for the 2019 Six Nations and Junior World Championship.
Leicester-born Hurd played in the development side at Glasgow, but did not appear in a senior game.
"I want to be a modern-day prop, doing the work up front and also able to be versatile in what I can offer on the pitch in attack and defence," he said.