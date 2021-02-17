Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester's Sixways was to host the Falcons game on Saturday before cancellation

Newcastle Falcons have returned positive Covid-19 cases in the latest round of tests, and Saturday's game at Worcester Warriors has been cancelled, Premiership Rugby has confirmed.

The decision to call of the game was made in conjunction with Public Health England and the Professional Rugby Testing Oversight Group.

Falcons training has also been paused, with the next tests due next Monday.

A Premiership Rugby panel will now determine the share of match points.

Newcastle also had to call off last Saturday's match against Northampton after two players tested positive, with Saints subsequently awarded a win and four points.

Falcons received two points for that match, and a similar scenario is likely for the Worcester fixture as under league regulations, games that cannot be played within the same weekend window are cancelled in order to prevent a fixture backlog.

"The health and safety of players, management, staff and match officials is our priority, and we wish those who have tested positive at the Falcons a safe and speedy recovery," a Premiership Rugby spokesperson said.

"Newcastle Falcons had a small number of positive tests last week, and this has been followed by more this week and the halting of team training, so the match at Sixways Stadium - scheduled for this Saturday - cannot go ahead.

"Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved, and we'd ask everyone to respect their privacy."