Sam Davies has won eight senior caps for Wales

Wales fly-half Sam Davies has signed a new long term deal with Dragons.

The 27-year-old joined the region from Welsh rivals Ospreys on a two year deal in the summer of 2019.

Davies, has scored 217 points in 27 games for the Dragons, said he was "excited about the future at the region."

"I've really enjoyed my time here, being part of a squad that is moving forward and determined to learn and get better at every opportunity," he added.

"Clearly this season has been an unusual one for all of us and we've definitely missed the fans, who play a huge part for us.

"Now I've agreed new terms I'm looking forward to the day we can welcome fans back to Rodney Parade and get back out playing in front of them."

Davies won the last of his eight caps in the 19-17 win over Samoa in June 2017.

Dragons director of rugby Dean Ryan hailed Davies' new deal as "fantastic news."

"He took a really bold step to come here and drive us forward and that impressed me enormously," Ryan said.

"Sam has been central to our development and I can't speak highly enough of him."