Josh Bassett is set to make his 100th Premiership appearance for Wasps this weekend

Wasps winger Josh Bassett has signed a new undisclosed-length contract with the Premiership club.

The 28-year-old has scored 52 tries in 136 games for Wasps, making him their seventh highest try-scorer of all time.

Former England Under-20 international Bassett has not represented his country at senior level but played for England against the Barbarians in 2019.

"After eight seasons I still get excited every time I run out with the Wasps jersey on," he said. external-link

Wasps head coach Lee Blackett added: "On the field, even in the last 12 months we have seen massive improvements in Josh's game, and we are all looking forward to seeing where he takes his game in the next few years."