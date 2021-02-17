Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Rhys Priestland won the last of his 50 Wales caps in 2017

Wales international Rhys Priestland will join Cardiff Blues from Bath on a long-term contract ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Priestland joined Bath from Scarlets in 2015 and was the Premiership's top points scorer last season.

The 34-year-old has won 50 caps for Wales and was part of the 2012 Grand Slam squad.

"There is a lot of potential at Cardiff to kick on and I'm really looking forward to playing my part," he said.

"I still have plenty to give on the pitch and look forward to competing for a starting jersey but I also hope to pass on my experience in the game.

"I have really enjoyed doing that at Bath and would love to help develop the young players at the Blues while hopefully learning from the likes of Jarrod [Evans], who is one of the most talented attacking 10s around."

Cardiff Blues interim director of rugby Dai Young said Priestland would bring further strength in depth to the region's outside-half options.

"He brings an abundance of experience and, having worked in the Premiership for so long, I am very aware of the qualities he will bring to Cardiff Blues," Young said.

"He is a first-class goal-kicker, with a quality tactical kicking game and is a great distributor, who can run an attacking game while also sound in defence.

Rhys Priestland in action for Wales at the 2011 Rugby World Cup

"He is experienced, very professional and will relish competing for a starting spot at the Arms Park while helping young players develop their all-round games."

Carmarthen-born Priestland has scored 810 points in 109 appearances during his six seasons with Bath.

"I have loved my time at Bath. I needed a change of environment and possibly stayed at the Scarlets a year too long but moving here has been great for me," Priestland added.

"Some of the coaches and players I have had the opportunity to work and play with has been great, I have learnt a lot and enjoyed playing in the Premiership.

"However now is the right time to come back to Wales and I'm really excited about the future at Cardiff.

"They have a really exciting squad with a lot of good young players and some talented young coaches who I know well like Richie Rees, Tom Smith and Dwayne Peel, who will also be joining next season.

"Everyone speaks very highly of Dai and he has achieved some great things in the game as a coach with Cardiff Blues and Wasps, so I'm really looking forward to hopefully working for him."