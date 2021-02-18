Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Talupe Faletau is Bath's only starting XV change from their win at Sale

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Recreation Ground Date: Friday, 19 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath include Wales back row Taulupe Faletau on his return from Six Nations duty in their side to face West Country neighbours Gloucester at The Rec.

Josh Bayliss moves to the second row in the absence of injured Josh McNally from the victory at Sale last Friday.

Louis Rees-Zammit, Chris Harris and Stephen Varney all return from international duty to start for bottom-of-the-table Gloucester.

Ed Slater is also back for the Cherry and Whites in their second row.

England centre Jonathan Joseph is also named among Bath's replacements following his two-week suspension for breaching Covid-19 protocols alongside team-mate Elliott Stooke after their defeat by Wasps in January.

Gloucester were narrowly beaten by another West County rival in Bristol last Friday.

Head coach George Skivington makes six changes to his starting line-up with number eight Ruan Ackermann and lock Alex Craig also returning to the pack.

Bath: De Glanville; Rokoduguni, Clark, Matavesi, Muir; Priestland, Spencer; Schoeman, Dunn, Judge, Bayliss, Williams, Faletau, Reid, Mercer.

Replacements: Walker, Bhatti, Thomas, Ellis, Staddon, Chudley, Schoeman, Joseph.

Gloucester: Woodward; Rees-Zammit, Harris, Seabrook, Thorley; Twelvetrees, Heinz; Rapava-Ruskin, Walker, Balmain, Slater, Craig, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements: Socino, Seville, Ford-Robinson, Atkins, Clarke, Varney, Barton, Trinder.

Referee: Wayne Barnes (RFU).