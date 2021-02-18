Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ireland squad members McCloskey and Cooney have been given the opportunity to get more game time with Ulster

Pro14: Glasgow v Ulster Venue: Scotstoun, Glasgow Date: Friday, 19 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster MW, Radio Foyle, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website

Ulster have included Ireland squad members John Cooney and Stuart McCloskey for Friday's Pro14 contest against Glasgow at Scotstoun.

The duo were among a dozen players released back to the provinces to get more game time.

The Ulster side shows seven changes from their defeat by Leinster five weeks ago with wings Craig Gilroy and Rob Lyttle among those drafted in.

Glasgow include Leone Nakarawa who will join Ulster at the end of this season.

Eric O'Sullivan returns from his involvement with the Ireland squad as he is named in the front row alongside John Andrew and Marty Moore while Tom O'Toole is on the bench after also being made available by Andy Farrell.

Kieran Treadwell will make his 100th Ulster appearance as he is named at lock in a side which will be captained for the first time by Jordi Murphy.

Academy second row Cormac Izuchukwu is in line for his senior Ulster debut after being included the replacements.

Adam Hastings, who will make his first Glasgow appearance since October following injury, is among 12 Scotland internationals named in the match day squad by coach Danny Wilson.

Oli Kebble starts in the front row after released from the Scotland squad while their international contingent also includes Richie Gray.

Hastings is partnered in the half-backs by Jamie Dobie, the teenage scrum-half making his first appearance since committing his future to the club with a new contract last month.

After making his club debut last time out, wing Rufus McLean retains his place in the starting line-up.

Two further players released by Scotland for this weekend's fixture line up amongst the Glasgow replacements, as Grant Stewart and D'arcy Rae join Aki Seiuli as the front-row cover.

Having agreed a short-term loan deal from Worcester Warriors earlier this week, 21-year-old second-rower James Scott goes straight into the match day squad to wear the 19 shirt.

Glasgow: Jones; Tagive, Fergusson, Johnson, McLean; Hastings, Dobie; Kebble, Matthews, Pieretto; Gray, Nakarawa; Harley, Gordon, Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Stewart, Seiuli, Rae, Scott, Ioane, Kennedy, Thompson, Smith

Ulster: Lowry; Gilroy, Hume, McCloskey, Lyttle; Madigan, Cooney; O'Sullivan, Andrew, Moore; A O'Connor, Treadwell; Timoney, Murphy (capt), Coetzee.

Replacements: McBurney, Warwick, O'Toole, Izuchukwu, Jones, Mathewson, S Moore, Faddes