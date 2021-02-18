Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Wales wing Josh Adams was the top try scorer at the 2019 World Cup

Six Nations 2021: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, S4C.

Wales attack coach Stephen Jones admits they will have a selection dilemma when they face England in the Six Nations.

Scarlets centres Johnny Williams and Jonathan Davies, Cardiff Blues flanker Josh Navidi and Ospreys back George North are back in training after missing the 25-24 defeat of Scotland.

Cardiff Blues wing Josh Adams is also available after missing the first two victories for a Covid-19 breach.

"We'll have a healthy squad available to us next week," said Jones.

"Everything is positive from that aspect. They're all taking part in some sort of training which is great."

Wales are hoping to complete the Triple Crown with victory against England and should have key figures returning.

Williams missed the Scotland win after suffering concussion against Scotland, while Davies, North and Navidi have recovered from ankle, foot and neck problems respectively.

Scarlets full-back Leigh Halfpenny and Cardiff Blues wing Hallam Amos remain doubts. They are still going through return to play protocols after failing head injury assessments in the defeats against Scotland and Ireland respectively.

Cardiff Blues scrum-half Tomos Williams will miss the England game with a hamstring injury.

Wales face a centre conundrum with Davies, Williams and North in contention after Nick Tompkins and Owen Watkin started against Scotland and Willis Halaholo impressed as a replacement on his first cap.

"It's fantastic, just what we want," said Jones.

"We went up to Murrayfield on a six day turnaround, the game against Ireland was very, very physical. We picked up some bumps and bruises in midfield.

"Nick and Owen doing a great job and Willis coming on, and now these guys returning to full health, we've got a full pool to choose from."

Wing Josh Adams missed the first two games after being banned by Wales after for a Covid-19 breach and Jones believes he has served his time.

"Josh has been excellent," said Jones.

"He has worked incredibly hard, as you'd expect from Josh. He's a great person, trained incredibly hard and is desperate to put the Welsh jersey on.

"The competition for places is what we want and results are starting to come now. It's great, it might give us selection headaches, but that's what you want as coaches."

Wales brought off experienced half-backs Dan Biggar and Gareth Davies early in the second-half against Scotland with replacements Callum Sheedy and Kieran Hardy impressing.

Jones and Wales will have to decide now who to start with against England.

"We used the autumn series to give opportunities to a lot of young guys and new players," added Jones.

"That was the whole aim, to develop strength-in-depth. I was delighted with the experience those boys gained in the autumn and how they've hit the ground running with us in this campaign.

"They had game time on the weekend and they did particularly well when they came on. The key was they looked comfortable with what we want to do which is testament to them."