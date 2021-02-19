Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Joe Marchant featured for Harlequins in their win against Leicester on Saturday

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 20 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Fourth-placed Harlequins name an unchanged side as they take on third-placed Sale Sharks in the Premiership on Saturday.

England international Joe Marchant will make his 100th appearance as Quins look to win back-to-back home games.

Sale make eight changes after defeat by Bath, with Scotland squad hooker Ewan Ashman handed his first Sharks start.

Denny Solomona, Marland Yarde, Sam and Luke James, Matt Postlethwaite, Valerey Morozov and Josh Beaumont also return.

Springboks lock Lood de Jager is set for his return to action from the bench after three months out injured.

Harlequins have won their last three matches and beat Leicester in the last round to move level on points with Sale.

They make two changes to the bench as James Chisholm and Luke Northmore return from injury.

Harlequins: Brown, Lynagh, Marchant, Esterhuizen, Morris, Smith, Care, Marler, Baldwin, Kerrod, Symons, Lewies, White, Evans, Dombrandt.

Replacements: Elia, Els, Louw, Young, Chisholm, Landajo, Herron, Northmore.

Sale: Hammersley, Solomona, S. James, L. James, Yarde, R. du Preez, Cliff, Morozov, Ashman, Oosthuizen, Postlethwaite, Beaumont, JL. du Preez, Ross, D. du Preez.

Replacements: Langdon, Rood, John, de Jager, Wiese, Neild, Quirke, Doherty.

Referee: Ian Tempest (RFU).