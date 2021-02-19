Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Stuart Hogg's Scotland won their opening Six Nations game against England, but were beaten at home by Wales last weekend

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Sandy Park Date: Saturday, 20 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Scotland captain Stuart Hogg returns from international duty for Exeter Chiefs, who make two changes from their victory over London Irish.

Fly-half Harvey Skinner also comes into the Devonians' starting XV.

Northampton Saints make five changes from their last outing, a 22-17 win at Wasps on 6 February.

Matt Proctor, George Furbank and Ahsee Tuala are named in the back line, while prop Ehren Painter and lock Api Ratuniyarawa join the forward pack.

Furbank, normally a full-back, starts at fly-half with Wales number 10 Dan Biggar rested.

Saints have won their past three games, and are seeking their first win over Exeter since 2018.

Chiefs, the defending Premiership champions, are a point behind leaders Bristol and could move top - for 24 hours at least - with the Bears facing London Irish on Sunday.

Victory for fifth-placed Saints would likely see them move into the top four.

Exeter: Hogg; O'Flaherty, Hendrickson, Devoto, Hodge; H Skinner, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Witty, S Skinner, Ewers, Capstick, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Kenny, Street, Armand, Lonsdale, Hidalgo-Clyne, J Simmonds, Whitten.

Northampton: Tuala; Proctor, Hutchinson, Francis, Sleightholme; Furbank, Mitchell; Waller (co-capt), Matavesi, Painter, Ribbans, Ratuniyarawa, Isiekwe, Ludlam (co-capt), Adendorff.

Replacements: Marshall, Auterac, Hill, Coles, Wood, Taylor, Mallinder, Naiyaravoro.

Referee: Christophe Ridley (RFU).