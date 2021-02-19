Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Steven Luatua will pack down alongside Dan Thomas and Mitch Eadie in Bristol's back row

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Brentford Community Stadium Date: Sunday, 21 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

London Irish back-row Matt Rogerson returns as captain in one of four changes to their side to face Premiership leaders Bristol Bears.

Internationals Sean O'Brien, Allan Dell, Agustin Creevy, Nick Phipps and Rob Simmons are among the replacements.

Bristol welcome their captain Steven Luatua back to their pack.

Pat Lam makes seven changes from their victory at Gloucester including the return of fly-half Callum Sheedy from Wales Six Nations duty.

Hooker Will Capon replaces Bryan Byrne, prop Yann Thomas also returns and Mitch Eadie makes his first start of the season in the back row.

Bristol travel to Brentford a point clear of defending champions Exeter, while Irish are in eighth place, six points off the top four.

London Irish assistant coach Brad Davis told BBC Sport:

"We were a bit heavy-legged last week at Exeter and just didn't seem quite on it.

"But the beauty of rugby is you get another game in a short period of time to improve on that performance and try and put what you've learned into practice.

"But I'm really pleased where we our as a unit at the moment on our journey.

"We need to judge ourselves on ourselves and be as ambitious as we can be to try and get into the top six this season and be in contention for knock-out rugby.

"It's about looking inward and trying to put out the best version of ourselves on the pitch week-in, week-out."

London Irish: Stokes; Loader, Rona, Brophy Clews, Hassell-Collins; Jackson, Meehan; Goodrick-Clarke, Cornish, Chawatama, Mafi, Nott, Rogerson (capt), Cowan, Tuisue.

Replacements: Creevy, Dell, Hoskins, Simmons, O'Brien, Phipps, Hepetema, Parton.

Bristol: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Naulago; Sheedy, Uren; Y Thomas, Capon, Afoa, Attwood, Vui, Luatua (capt), D Thomas, Eadie.

Replacements: Kloska, Woolmore, Armstrong, Holmes, Heenan, Kessell, Lloyd, Leiua.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).