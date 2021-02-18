Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Cantwell won 86 caps for Ireland

Former Ireland captain Lynne Cantwell has been named South Africa women's first high performance manager.

Cantwell, who won 86 caps for Ireland, will work closely with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus and Springbok women's coach Stanley Raubenheimer.

The Springbok women will play in the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand in September.

"I am excited and naturally a bit nervous about the big move over to South Africa," said Cantwell.

"But I feel incredibly comforted by the warm welcome I have been given internally at SA Rugby, by the players and management, and the provincial CEOs.

"Globally women's rugby has been recognised as the strategic growth area for the game where it is experiencing rapid transformation as a result of World Rugby's focus."

Ireland's Six Nations Grand Slam-winning vice-captain from 2013 added: "At SA Rugby, we are committed to progress but recognize the work that needs to be done to repair and rebuild in order to move forward.

"I think the women's rugby community in South Africa has a unique identity and strength, with a bright future.

"I look forward to working with everyone to design an environment that allows South African women's talent to thrive."

'A serious appointment' - Roux

Cantwell holds a degree in sports and exercise science from the University of Limerick and has a Masters in physiotherapy from Southampton University, while she has served as an executive committee board member with Sport Ireland.

SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux said securing Cantwell was a "serious appointment" with the organisation refocusing its approach to women's rugby as part of a major strategic overview.

"If we're serious about women's rugby - and we are - we had to make a serious appointment, and we have," said Roux.

"Lynne comes on board at a time when we have committed to growing the game amongst women - a directive from World Rugby and a South African national imperative."