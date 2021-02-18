Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins has made 11 international appearances for Wales

Pro14: Connacht v Cardiff Blues Venue: The Sportsground, Galway Date : Saturday, 20 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC Sport online

Wales flanker Ellis Jenkins will play in his first competitive game in more than two years when Cardiff Blues visit Connacht on Saturday.

Jenkins, 27, is set to start in the Pro14 fixture in Galway after playing 40 minutes of the Blues' 38-21 friendly win over Ospreys last Friday.

Cardiff Blues will have Lloyd Williams and Rhys Carre back from Wales.

"I don't see him playing 80 minutes but we'll want him to start," said Blues interim director of rugby Dai Young.

He had not played competitively since rupturing knee ligaments in the closing seconds of a man-of-the-match display against South Africa in November 2018.

"It's much easier to start when you're coming back from injury and he showed last week in the 40 minutes that there is no issue with him starting," said Young.

"He's done enough conditioning and we'll be getting him out there and are looking forward to seeing him build on last week."

Blues have also been boosted with prop Carre and scrum-half Williams who have been released back to the region from the Wales' Six Nations squad for this weekend's fixture.

"We're happy to have two players coming back," added Young.

"We know that over this period we're going to be without internationals and it's not a surprise to us."

"It's up to us on the weekend and over the next couple of weeks to go out and prove that without our internationals we're still a strong outfit and I'm confident we can do that."

Blues will visit Galway after back-to-back victories over Scarlets in January which has moved them up to third in Conference B, six points behind second-placed Connacht.

"The performances against the Scarlets has given us an opportunity to try and achieve something this year," said Young.

"If we play like we did against the Scarlets it will take a good team to beat us.

"But the challenge for us is to play like that week in week out."