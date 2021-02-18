Caelan Doris produced a man-of-the-match display against Scotland but had to pull out of the Ireland squad before the Six Nations opener against Wales

Ireland's Caelan Doris looks likely to remain unavailable for the rest of the Six Nations after Andy Farrell said he would be "out for the foreseeable future" because of concussion symptoms.

The back row was set to be a key player for Ireland but had to pull out of the squad before the Wales opener.

Coach Farrell said Doris, 22, "is getting well looked after" and "seeing the right people".

"But we don't intend to see him back anytime soon," said the Ireland coach.

Doris was concussed on his Ireland debut against Scotland a year ago. But he went on to be one of the team's most impressive performers during the autumn campaign, which included a man-of-the-match display against the Scots.

Sexton and Ryan should be fit for Rome - Farrell

While Doris looks set to miss the remainder of Ireland's campaign, Farrell is optimistic regular captain Johnny Sexton and influential lock James Ryan will be available for the game against Italy on 27 February that looks must-win following the defeats by Wales and France.

Sexton and Ryan missed the home loss against the French after taking knocks to the head in the Cardiff loss.

"We'll have a bill of full health hopefully [bar Caelan Doris]," added Farrell, who also should have prop Dave Kilcoyne available for the Rome contest after he missed the France game because of a calf injury.

Following Ireland's two opening losses, some pundits - including former Grand Slam winner Stephen Ferris - have suggested that the remainder of the campaign should be used to blood new players with the 2023 World Cup in mind.

Andy Farrell insists that he is "enjoying" the pressure of the Ireland job despite his team's disappointing start to the Six Nations

Farrell appeared to rule that out in his media briefing on Thursday.

"I'll do what's right for the team and what's right for the team is making sure we get the best performance out of them," he said.

"We'll pick the strongest side that we need to make that happen."

Farrell acknowledged "concerns" at Ireland's inability to create scoring opportunities, particularly against the French after a brave 14-man effort in the narrow defeat by Wales following Peter O'Mahony's early red card, but insisted "I'm pretty confident where we are going".

In a BBC interview earlier this week, former Ireland star Ferris said "questions will be asked" about Farrell's future, if his team's form doesn't quickly improve but the coach insisted he was unfazed by the seemingly gathering pressure.

"I've dealt with it [pressure] all my life," Farrell said. "You either embrace the pressure or you get buried by it.

"I enjoy it. It makes you feel alive. You know that when you're taking the gig on. I believe if you have not got pressure in your life, it's not living anyway. It goes with the territory I suppose."