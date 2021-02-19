Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Farrell will partner South Africa's World Cup winner Damian de Allende at centre

Pro14: Eindburgh v Munster Venue: BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 20 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster welcome back Ireland squad members Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Shane Daly and Craig Casey for Saturday's Pro14 game in Edinburgh.

The four men are among more than a dozen players released back to the provinces by Ireland coach Andy Farrell to get game time.

Centre Farrell will be partnered at Murrayfield by South African World Cup winner Damian de Allende.

Billy Holland will captain Munster on the 240th appearance for the province.

That moves him alongside Ronan O'Gara on Munster's overall caps list and within 28 appearances of record-holder Donncha O'Callaghan.

Holland, who won his sole Ireland captain in 2016, is among several other internationals in the Munster starting line-up who also include other forwards James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan and Jean Kleyn.

Munster are top of Conference B, 10 points clear of Connacht who also play on Saturday against third-placed Cardiff.

Edinburgh are a lowly fifth in Conference B - 23 points behind Munster - after losing six of their 10 games so far this season.

They welcome back David Cherry, Grant Gilchrist and Jaco van der Walt from the Scotland squad.

There are four changes to the side which beat Zebre in Parma at the end of last month.

Lock Andrew Davidson replaces the injured Jamie Hodgson while Fijian international tight-head Lee-Roy Atalifo and Scotland back-row Nick Haining come in for the recently re-signed WP Nel and Hamish Watson, who have been retained by the national team.

Loose-head prop Pierre Schoeman returns while Scotland international Damien Hoyland replaces injured full-back Blair Kinghorn.

Edinburgh: Hoyland; Blain, Bennett, Dean, Sau; Van der Walt, Pyrgos (co-capt); Shoeman, Cherry, Atalifo; Davidson, Gilchrist (co-capt); Haining, Crosbie, Mata.

Replacements: Willemse, Venter, McCallum, Bradbury, Miller, Shiel, Chamberlain, Currie.

Munster: Haley; Conway, Farrell, De Allende, Daly; Hanrahan, Casey; Cronin, Scannell, Ryan; Kleyn, Holland (capt); O'Donoghue, Cloete, Coombes.

Replacements: O'Byrne, Loughman, Archer, F Wycherley, O'Sullivan, McCarthy, Healy, R Scannell.