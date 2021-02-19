Dan Carter: All Blacks great retires from professional rugby

Dan Carter
Dan Carter won the World Cup in 2011 and 2015

New Zealand's Dan Carter, who won two World Cups and is world rugby's record points scorer, has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

The fly-half, 38, won the last of his 112 All Blacks caps with a man-of-the-match display in the 2015 World Cup final win over Australia.

He has since played for French club Racing 92 and Japan's Kobelco Steelers.

The three-time world player of the year returned to New Zealand for a brief spell with the Auckland Blues in 2020.

In an emotional post on Instagram,external-link Carter wrote: "I've thought about this on so many occasions but today is the day and I am very grateful that I can do it on my terms.

"I'm officially retiring from professional rugby. A sport I've played 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today.

"I can't thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough, particularly you, the fans. I'm excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like.

"For now, I'm sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right. Rugby will always be a part of my life."

In an interview with the New Zealand Herald,external-link Carter said he had lost his motivation on his return home to play with the Blues in June 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The more I took time off the more I realised I didn't want to play overseas and not having the drive to play here I knew in my mind the time was right," he said.

Carter, who turned out for his childhood rugby club Southbridge in July, did not make an appearance for the Blues in Super Rugby Aotearoa last year.

His professional career started in 2002. He won three Super Rugby titles with the Crusaders and is the competition's record scorer, as well as winning league titles in Japan and France.

Carter also won the World Cup in 2011, but missed the latter stages of the competition because of a groin injury.

His 1,598 points in international rugby are 352 ahead of England's Jonny Wilkinson, who Carter memorably came up against and defeated in the 2005 British and Irish Lions series.

  • Although I love football as much as I love rugby, I have to be honest and say that the behaviour of some footballers is an embarrassment compared to the majority of rugby players. Dan Carter and Johnny Wilkinson were and are perfect examples to young kids on how to behave on and off the pitch.

    • newportOB replied:
      Well said. Typically, the constant ref-baiting and toddler tantrums are disgraceful exanples of how not to behave.

  • Awesome player and a true gentleman and legend of the game. He ripped the Lions apart in the 2005 tour and played possibly the greatest individual performance of all time in the second Test. A class act.

  • World class fly half who played rugby the way it should be played. Probably the greatest number 10 of all time. Happy retirement.

  • I never liked him. He was just too good, too good looking and just a really wise and balanced individual.

    Well played Mr Carter

  • Almost certainly the best 10 ever to play the game and in the top 5 all time best players alongside the likes of Gareth Edwards and Richie McCaw.

    • Uncle replied:
      The owners of the Welsh Fly Half Factory might disagree...Phil Bennett maybe...but certainly very much up there

  • Once in a while a player comes along and changes the game. Dan Carter is such a player. Arguably the greatest 10 to have ever played the game, he had incredible versatility from his kicking game to attacking playmaker and rock in defence. To play for the length of time that he did with the All Blacks is simply incredible.

  • Was really looking forward to a Lions series victory back in 2005. And then this guy strutted his stuff and all hope dashed. He was phenomenal during that series and has been on several occasions since. One of the all time greats, no doubt.

  • The term legend in sport is generally abused.
    If there was anyone that came near owning this status, Dan Carter certainly did.
    What a player!

    • joel replied:
      Yes defo

  • One of the few players that earned and deserved the respect of both players and fans universally.

    More importantly, he appears to have retained that balance of charisma, civility and humility.

    Long may the sport continue to create role models and pure talent like this.

    Pity he wasn't in the team colours I support, but you can't have it all!!

  • A consummate professional and a true legend of the game. Enjoy your retirement Dan!

  • Just waiting for some donkey to come on this HYS and say that Owen Farrell is a better 10.

    • trim replied:
      Finkle you let yourself and rugby down with the troll comments, it is YOU who has mentioned Farrell no one else

  • Incredible talent and worth ethic to match. Winning combination and one of the greats. Icon.

    • Ted1965 replied:
      One of the greatest from a Taffy

  • One of the Greats

  • Probably the best number 10 ever. Done it all, enjoy the rest.

  • Class. A really great player.

  • It’s comes to us all. Great player, great career.

  • Best 10 of the modern era. Absolute Class on and off the field.

    • Numbnuts replied:
      What’s your definition of “modern era”?

  • Shame, he was a class act and a phenomenal player, no doubt the best in his position ever.

    • jimbo replied:
      Don't agree, he was the best player in any position,the man was a genius.

  • Great player. He must stay in the game at some capacity.

    • Allanon replied:
      I suspect he will follow Ritchie McCaw staying in the game is a risk when your legacy is that great. If you fail as a coach it often overshadows your legacy as a player, but whatever he chooses it was a great ride watching the man play.

  • What a career.

    Staying at the top of your game in most sports at 38 is impressive, as a back in Rugby Union it’s incredible.

    Unbelievable talent.

