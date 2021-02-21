Last updated on .From the section Welsh Rugby

Ken Owens in discussion with George North and Alun Wyn Jones during the 2021 Six Nations victory over Ireland

Six Nations 2021: Wales v England Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds, BBC iPlayer & Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app, S4C

Wales hooker Ken Owens says Six Nations intensity levels have been maintained despite the absence of crowds.

England coach Eddie Jones has said his side are suffering from a drop in aggression with no fans present at games because of Covid-19.

Wales have beaten Scotland and Ireland and will clinch the Triple Crown next weekend if they beat England.

"The two games we've played have been physical, top-end Test matches," Owens said.

"It feels exactly at the level we've had in previous years playing in Six Nations - how Test rugby should be played."

England have endured a difficult start to the Six Nations, having suffered a first Twickenham defeat to Scotland since 1983 before beating Italy 41-18 in another underwhelming home display.

On the absence of crowds, Owens said: "People have heard me singing the anthem out of tune, which hasn't been great.

"It is different. In the Ireland game all the pyrotechnics stopped and then there was this deathly silence, which was almost surreal. You didn't know what to make of it.

"It does have an effect not having a crowd because you feed off the energy of the crowd and that atmosphere pushes on.

"I can probably see what he (Jones) is on about to a certain degree. Back-to-back efforts, especially defensively, and a couple of big hits, if you get a tackle on the front foot you are feeding off the energy of the crowd.

"But it's something we've all got to deal with and learn to adapt. As a professional player there's no real excuse. You have to find your own motivation, that energy to play at the intensity needed in Test level."

Wales won a 12th Grand Slam under Warren Gatland two years ago, the third leg of which was a 21-13 victory over England in Cardiff.

But expectations were low this year after autumn defeats to Scotland, Ireland and England piled the pressure on head coach Wayne Pivac.

"In the past we had a bit of expectation, the autumn we'd had going into 2019 was good," said 79-cap Owens.

"We've gone under the radar the first two weeks, no-one expected anything from us coming into the competition this year.

"But it's similar how the games are set up, a week off leading into England with areas to improve and step up. It's all about momentum now and keeping it up there.

"Everyone was frustrated with the autumn. There was a lot of hard work put in which was perhaps maybe not quite translated on to the field.

"The time the boys and coaches have spent to get through that period, plus the review in between has really helped."