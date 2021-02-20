Women's Premier 15s: Harlequins hit back to edge out Wasps
Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union
Harlequins consolidated their second place position in the Women's Premier 15s with a thrilling 20-19 win over Wasps at Surrey Sports Park.
Fourth-placed Wasps ran in three tries to build a 19-5 lead after 40 minutes.
But a second try from Amy Cokayne and another from replacement Chloe Edwards brought Quins back into the game and Lagi Tuima slotted a decisive penalty in the closing minutes.
Quins are four points behind leaders Saracens, having played a game more.
The day's other match pitted the bottom two sides against each other and Darlington Mowden Park Sharks remain without a point after Sale Sharks recorded a 47-0 bonus-point win.
Katie Houghton opened the scoring at Durham University, powering over for a converted try on 16 minutes and Laura Pevin went under the posts for another.
Captain Beth Stafford notched a third after strong pressure to give the visitors a 21-0 lead at the break.
Aisha Abu-Marzouq scored soon after the resumption in the first of four second-half tries for Sale.
