Arthur Vincent, centre, is one of five French players who will miss the Scotland game

Five of the French side who started the Six Nations win over Ireland will miss the match with Scotland next Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Centre Arthur Vincent and hooker Julien Marchand are the latest to return positive test results.

Gabin Villiere, Mohamed Haouas and star scrum-half Antoine Dupont are also in isolation after catching the virus.

France have named a fresh 31-man squad, with the country's rugby authorities insisting they will fulfil the fixture.

The country's health minister said on Thursday that anyone testing positive would need to remain out of contact with others for 10 days, up from seven.

All members of the squad were tested again on Sunday, after wing Villiere and prop Haouas followed scrum-half Dupont in being confirmed cases.

Head coach Fabien Galthie and assistant William Servat tested positive earlier this week and have been isolating.

The French currently lead the championship after two rounds of fixtures.