Adam Hastings is back in the Scotland squad

Fly-half Adam Hastings is back in the Scotland squad for the Six Nations game in France after a shoulder injury.

Uncapped Josh Bayliss has also joined the squad, with the Bath back row qualifying through his grandmother.

Gregor Townsend will be without centre Cameron Redpath and back rowers Gary Graham and Blade Thomson, with the injured trio returning to their clubs.

Zander Fagerson is also absent from the 36-man squad although Scottish Rugby is to appeal against his four-match ban.

The prop was red carded in the 25-24 defeat to Wales at Murrayfield.

Jamie Dobie gets his first full call-up while Jamie Bhatti, Cornell du Preez, Rob Harley and Sam Johnson all return.