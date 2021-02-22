Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Ireland faced criticism for their lack of cutting edge in attack following their defeat by France

Assistant coach Mike Catt says Ireland are moving in the right direction despite suffering consecutive defeats in their opening Six Nations games.

Ireland have scored two tries so far, the fewest on any side, and sit fifth in the table.

They face Italy on Saturday in a meeting between the only two winless sides in this year's competition.

"Where we currently are, we firmly believe the way we're going is the right way," said Catt.

"We probably could have scored two or three extra tries against Wales with 14 men with the opportunities we created.

"It's making sure at this level that the players understand you have to nail what you create.

"We've obviously been pretty disappointed in terms of the finishing but ultimately the players have got to get that right for this weekend."

Improved decision making the key

A lack of cutting edge was one of the main criticisms to come Ireland's way after their defeat by France in Dublin, as the hosts enjoyed several long spells in control of possession while rarely coming close to scoring a try.

Ronan Kelleher did dart over to reduce their deficit in the second half but the score did not mask what was a blunt Irish attacking display.

"The thing is you're playing against one of the best defensive sides in the world currently," said Catt of his side's performance against France.

"You're not just going to go and score a try every single time.

"The big thing for me is the decision making, not necessarily just attack it's across the board.

"We missed opportunities to really put the pressure on France in terms of paying in the right parts of the pitch as well.

"It's a decision-based game, rugby is about the decisions you make.

"We're happy with what we're creating, it's the final pass or the final decision or putting ourselves in the right parts of the pitch that can create pressure on the opposition.

"I don't think we did that well enough against France."

Two weeks after playing Italy, Ireland will face Scotland in Murrayfield before concluding their campaign at home to England on 20 March.