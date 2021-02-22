Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Captain Charles Ollivon is one of 10 France players to have tested positive for coronavirus so far

France captain Charles Ollivon will miss Sunday's match against Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus.

Four other players - Brice Dulin, Cyril Baille, Romain Taofifenua and Peato Mauvaka - have also tested positive.

Mauvaka did not feature in the matchday 23 for the round two win over Ireland but nine players from that squad have contracted the virus and will miss out.

Les Bleus are top of the Six Nations table after also winning their opening game against Italy.

The French Rugby Federation said two members of backroom staff were also considered "suspicious cases" after their tests.

The players and staff involved will return home to isolate and the rest of the side will return to training on Wednesday with testing taking place every 24 hours.

Star scrum-half Antoine Dupont, centre Arthur Vincent, hooker Julien Marchand, wing Gabin Villiere, and prop Mohamed Haouas are already isolating after returning positive tests last week.

Head coach Fabien Galthie and assistant William Servat also tested positive earlier this week and have been isolating.

Uncapped players Gaetan Barlot, Thierry Paiva and Cyril Cazeaux have been called up to the squad, along with Baptiste Pesentis and Thomas Ramos.