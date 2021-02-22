Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Jersey Reds last faced the Cornish pirates at the Mennaye in March 2019

Cornish Pirates will host Jersey Reds in a warm-up match for the forthcoming Championship season.

The fixture at the Mennaye on Saturday 27 February will be the first time the Pirates have played a game since they won at Ampthill on 14 March last year.

The delayed Championship season begins on Saturday 6 March, with the Pirates hosting relegated Saracens.

Jersey played their first warm-up game earlier this month when they lost 34-33 away at Coventry.

Pirates joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said: "It is pleasing, as both teams are desperate to get some meaningful action under their belts.

"There is only so much you can do against each other so we're just looking forward to getting that competitive fixture and to get rugby up and running."

Meanwhile Jersey has confirmed their head of athletic performance Jim Molony will leave the club at the end of the season.

Molony, who has been part of Jersey's backroom team for six years, is to join Italian Pro14 side Benetton.