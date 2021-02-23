Referee Christophe Ridley ended the game after Joe Simmonds' kick was charged down

Exeter fly-half Joe Simmonds will not be affected by the mistake that cost his side a chance to beat Northampton, says director of rugby Rob Baxter.

Saints players charged down his last-minute conversion attempt after he was judged to have started his run-up.

"His history to date says he takes things, wins and losses, in his stride and he continually looks to improve and drive the team," Baxter told BBC Sport.

"There's no reason for me to have any worries about Simmo going forwards."

The 13-12 defeat at Sandy Park on Saturday ended a run of three successive wins for the reigning English and European champions, who could have gone top of the Premiership had Simmonds' kick from the right touchline been successful.

"He's been fine in training, he was on his toes jumping about," added Baxter.

"The one thing he knows is we have no problems about it, it was a genuine mistake.

"When you stop and think about it, it's never the worst time for someone to learn something; he's done it, it's not a big deal.

"I think he knows why he did it, I think he felt he hadn't quite set himself initially in the right place and then made a small adjustment, and it's something that he'll make sure he doesn't do again.

"It would have been an incredible kick if he'd have got it over.

"Of all the mistakes that we made in that the game the smallest of the mistakes we made was Joe at the end, all the big mistakes came all the way through the game."