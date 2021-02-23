Dragons: Young quartet commit futures to Welsh region
A quartet of young players have committed their futures to Dean Ryan's Dragons.
Lock Ben Carter, centre Aneurin Owen, prop Chris Coleman and fly-half Will Reed are staying at Rodney Parade.
All four have risen through Dragons' Academy to earn senior squad places.
"We are pleased four of our home-grown talents are staying with us in the long-term and we look forward to all four players continuing to develop in our environment," said Ryan.
Owen, Coleman and Carter have played for Wales Under-20s while Reed, 19, is hoping to do so this year.