Ben Carter's Dragons debut came against Munster in the Pro14 in November, 2020

A quartet of young players have committed their futures to Dean Ryan's Dragons.

Lock Ben Carter, centre Aneurin Owen, prop Chris Coleman and fly-half Will Reed are staying at Rodney Parade.

All four have risen through Dragons' Academy to earn senior squad places.

"We are pleased four of our home-grown talents are staying with us in the long-term and we look forward to all four players continuing to develop in our environment," said Ryan.

Owen, Coleman and Carter have played for Wales Under-20s while Reed, 19, is hoping to do so this year.