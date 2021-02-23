Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Ivan van Zyl in played for South Africa against England at Twickenham in November 2018

Saracens have signed South Africa international scrum-half Ivan van Zyl on a two-year deal from next season.

The 25 year old, who has won five caps since making his debut in 2018, has joined from Super Rugby side Bulls in his homeland.

Van Zyl said Saracens are "not a club you're going to say no to" and joining was a "huge honour".

"You get clubs in world rugby that are prestigious and set the bar and tone - Saracens are one of those," he added. external-link

Director of rugby Mark McCall added: "He has huge potential for growth and his recent form when guiding the Bulls to their Currie Cup triumph was outstanding.

"Ivan has all the qualities we prize in a scrum-half and we are excited to help him take his game to new levels in the years ahead."

Saracens, who will play in the Championship this season, have also signed United States scrum-half Ruben de Haas from South African side Cheetahs.