Edinburgh and Dragons both lie fifth in their Pro14 conferences

Dragons and Edinburgh are set to play their postponed Pro14 game after the competition final in late March.

They will play on Sunday, 28 March, a day after the scheduled 2021 final with 27 March also earmarked for Glasgow's rearranged game against Benetton.

Dragons and Edinburgh are out of the running to make that final with both sitting fifth in their respective conferences.

However, European qualification places could still be up for grabs.

Dragons were supposed to welcome Edinburgh to Rodney Parade last autumn only for the fixture to delayed because of coronavirus.

A new date was agreed for earlier this month only for the game to be postponed for a second time because of a frozen pitch.

Meanwhile, Ospreys v Dragons will be in Bridgend on Saturday, 6 March.

Ospreys' Liberty Stadium home will host Swansea City against Middlesbrough in football's Championship that day, prompting the venue switch to the Brewery Field.

After the Pro14 season ends, organisers intend to introduce South Africa's four leading teams to their new opponents in the Rainbow Cup, which is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Pro14 rearranged games

Sat, March 6

Round 14: Ospreys v Dragons, 19:35 GMT, Brewery Field, Bridgend

Sat, 27 March

Round 11: Glasgow v Benetton 13:45 GMT, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow

Sun, 28 March

Round seven: Dragons v Edinburgh, 14:00, Rodney Parade, Newport.