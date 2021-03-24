Six Nations 2021: France v Scotland - What do you know about Scotland's French connections?
|Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland
|Venue: Stade de France Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT
|Coverage: Watch on on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT, listen on BBC Radio 5 live & Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app
Scotland tackle France on Friday aiming to put an end to their 22-year wait for success in Paris.
The hosts need a thumping victory to clinch the Six Nations title, while Scotland can earn a best-ever second-place finish if they can pull-off an eight-point winning margin.
Over the years, Scotland's players and Townsend have enjoyed an eventful relationship with France, but how much do you know about their French connections?
Test your knowledge with our quiz.