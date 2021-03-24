Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Six Nations Championship: France v Scotland Venue: Stade de France Date: Friday, 26 March Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Watch on on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 19:30 GMT, listen on BBC Radio 5 live & Radio Scotland DAB/810MW, live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app

Scotland tackle France on Friday aiming to put an end to their 22-year wait for success in Paris.

The hosts need a thumping victory to clinch the Six Nations title, while Scotland can earn a best-ever second-place finish if they can pull-off an eight-point winning margin.

Over the years, Scotland's players and Townsend have enjoyed an eventful relationship with France, but how much do you know about their French connections?

Test your knowledge with our quiz.