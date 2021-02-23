Sexton watched from the sidelines as Ireland lost 15-13 to France

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has hinted that he may be retired before the World Cup in 2023.

The 35-year-old fly-half also confirmed that he is fit to return for Saturday's Six Nations match away to Italy after missing the defeat by France.

It was when talking about Ireland learning from their opening two losses that Sexton suggested he may not feature at the next World Cup.

"The coaches have come in, they've done a fantastic job," he said.

"There are lots of examples that we have gone through as a team and said that it wasn't good enough for international standard. And, despite all of those things, we still came within a penalty away from winning the game.

"It's very different to what it was before, but we will be better for this going forward, of that I am convinced.

"If we talk about World Cup cycles - I might not be part of the full cycle - this group will definitely be better for this type of coaching and structures."

When asked more specifically about when he might retire, the Leinster captain insisted his thoughts have not changed.

"I have always been in the same position. I absolutely love what I do, I am very privileged to do it and I am still loving it, and I will keep playing for now - that has never changed," he continued.

Sexton became Ireland captain when former skipper Rory Best retired after the 2019 World Cup

"I have spoken about admiration for athletes that have stayed at the top of their game for a long time but you've got to be careful with what I said or what someone else said because it can get lost a bit.

"For the moment, I am still motivated - I hope my team-mates and coaches see how motivated I am to train well every day and keep going."

A head injury suffered by Sexton in Ireland's opening Six Nations defeat by Wales in Cardiff led to him not being available for the loss to France in Dublin.

However, while praising the work that head coach Andy Farrell and his coaching team have done in preparing the squad, the 35-year-old confirmed he is available for selection for the trip to Rome.

"I am good to go. I am available for selection," he said.

"I was very disappointed to miss out on the French game. It was a game I really wanted to play in but I just didn't quite get there, didn't hit the return to play protocol markers, so I had to wait a little bit longer.

"I trained fully last week and fully this week, so good to go."

Ireland have scored two tries in this year's Six Nations so far, the fewest on any side, and sit fifth in the table, with opponents Italy in sixth.