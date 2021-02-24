Last updated on .From the section Irish Rugby

Gary Halpin (left) played for Ireland at the 1995 World Cup where he scored a try against New Zealand

Former Ireland prop Gary Halpin has died at the age of 55.

The Kilkenny native won 11 international caps between 1990-95 and was part of Ireland's 1995 World Cup squad in South Africa.

He spent the early part of his playing career at Leinster before moving to England where he enjoyed spells at Harlequins and London Irish.

Halpin also represented Ireland in the hammer throw at the 1987 World Championships.

The front-row forward famously scored a try against New Zealand in the pool stages of the World Cup in South Africa.

A teacher by profession, Halpin most recently worked as the head of boarding at Cistercian College in his home county.