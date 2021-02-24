Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Nicky Thomas has also played for Gloucester and had spells with Scarlets and Dragons before joining Bristol in 2019

Wasps have signed Ospreys tight-head prop Nicky Thomas on a short-term loan deal.

The 26-year-old former Wales Under-20 international joined Ospreys at the start of this season from Premiership side Bristol Bears.

Head coach Lee Blackett said: "With a number of tight-head props unavailable, we needed to bring in some more cover.

"Nicky is an experienced player, who will add a lot to our group. We look forward to welcoming him to the club."