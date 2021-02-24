Nicky Thomas: Wasps sign Ospreys tight-head prop
Wasps have signed Ospreys tight-head prop Nicky Thomas on a short-term loan deal.
The 26-year-old former Wales Under-20 international joined Ospreys at the start of this season from Premiership side Bristol Bears.
Head coach Lee Blackett said: "With a number of tight-head props unavailable, we needed to bring in some more cover.
"Nicky is an experienced player, who will add a lot to our group. We look forward to welcoming him to the club."