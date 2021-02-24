Last updated on .From the section English Rugby

Bristol centre Sam Bedlow was sent to the sin-bin in the third minute of their match at London Irish for his tip-tackle on Theo Brophy Clews

Bath lock Mike Williams has been banned for four weeks by an independent disciplinary panel.

The 29-year-old was sent off against Gloucester on Friday for a high tackle on opposing full-back Kyle Moyle.

Meanwhile, Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin and Bristol centre Sam Bedlow have both been given three-week bans.

Rapava-Ruskin, 28, was shown a red card for striking a Bath player with the arm/elbow while Bedlow committed a tip-tackle in their draw with London Irish.

The Bears player, 25, was sent to the sin-bin for his challenge on Exiles centre Theo Brophy Clews following a consultation with the television match official.

All three players accepted the charges against them at their respective disciplinary hearings on Tuesday.

Bedlow and Rapava-Ruskin and can play again on 16 March, while Williams is free to feature from 23 March.