Bristol's Sam Bedlow, Gloucester's Val Rapava-Ruskin and Bath's Mike Williams handed bans
Last updated on .From the section English Rugby
Bath lock Mike Williams has been banned for four weeks by an independent disciplinary panel.
The 29-year-old was sent off against Gloucester on Friday for a high tackle on opposing full-back Kyle Moyle.
Meanwhile, Gloucester prop Val Rapava-Ruskin and Bristol centre Sam Bedlow have both been given three-week bans.
Rapava-Ruskin, 28, was shown a red card for striking a Bath player with the arm/elbow while Bedlow committed a tip-tackle in their draw with London Irish.
The Bears player, 25, was sent to the sin-bin for his challenge on Exiles centre Theo Brophy Clews following a consultation with the television match official.
All three players accepted the charges against them at their respective disciplinary hearings on Tuesday.
Bedlow and Rapava-Ruskin and can play again on 16 March, while Williams is free to feature from 23 March.
