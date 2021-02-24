Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Chris Boyd won the Super Rugby title with Hurricanes in 2016 before joining Northampton in 2018

Northampton Saints have re-signed ex-academy graduate Karl Wilkins from French ProD2 side AS Beziers Herault.

The 24-year-old, who plays at lock or in the back row, has played more than 50 games for the French side since joining in 2016.

Wilkins, who moved to France aged 18, told the club website external-link he was absolutely delighted to be "returning home".

"I grew up playing at Franklin's Gardens, so I understand the culture and tradition of the club," he added.

"The squad is already filled with talent and I can't wait to arrive and try to develop further as a player under a really impressive group of coaches."

Director of rugby Chris Boyd said: "Karl fits our recruitment model of young, high-potential and English perfectly. He's a versatile player and a great fit for our pack.

"We want to continue to build a squad with a backbone of local players, and while Karl has taken the road less travelled to get here, he is desperate to pull on a black, green and gold jersey again."