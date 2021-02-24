Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Javier Rojas Alvarez represented Argentina at the 2016 Olympics and has played club rugby in his homeland, France, South Africa and Italy

Argentina fly-half Javier Rojas Alvarez has left the Cornish Pirates.

The 29-year-old, who first joined the Championship club in April 2018, has undergone knee surgery.

Alvarez, who won five caps for the Pumas from 2012-14, played 42 games for the Pirates and scored 279 points.

"With the support of the many fine people in the community of Cornwall, I wish the Cornish Pirates all the very best in the future for the club to fulfil its ambition," said Alvarez.

"Wherever my career has taken me, I try to learn as much as possible, which was certainly so at the Pirates," said Alvarez.

In his place the Pirates have signed 22-year-old former Exeter University fly-half Harry Bazalgette.

"He has a strong kicking game, leads by example and has good knowledge and game management for a young man," joint-head coach Gavin Cattle said of Bazalgette.

"Although not tested at Championship level, Harry undoubtedly shows considerable potential and is someone who will be exciting to work with."