Nicky Smith won his first Wales cap against Fiji in 2014

Ospreys welcome Wales international prop Nicky Smith back from a knee injury for Friday's Pro14 trip to Ulster.

Fly-half Stephen Myler also returns after missing the 10-0 victory over Zebre with a hamstring problem.

Ospreys have won four consecutive matches in the Pro14 and but will face an Ulster side which has lost only one league game this season.

"Our aim is to go there and upset them," Ospreys coach Toby Booth said.

"When you go away from home especially to places like Ulster you're never going to get everything your own way,"

"You need to show mental fortitude, resilience to pressure and that's the biggest challenge we face,"

"We'll physically be in a place that uncomfortable, so we'll see how the players respond to that,"

"We know how good Ulster are and the table doesn't lie, and the Irish provinces are the benchmark of where it's at,"

Loose-head Smith returns after being force off during the 28-20 victory over Dragons on 9 January.

The injury meant the 26-year-old missed out on selection for Wales' Six Nations squad after starting the final Autumn Nations Cup fixture - the 38-18 win over Italy in December.

"Against the top teams like Ulster you need experience and quality and it's great to have Nicky there," Booth added.

Meanwhile, Ospreys will be without wing Mat Protheroe - one of the region's stand-out players since signing from Bristol last summer -

Protheroe picked up a hamstring injury in the win over Zebre.