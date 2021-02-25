Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Luke Cowan-Dickie's try helped Exeter to a 32-22 bonus-point win when the two sides last met at the empty AJ Bell Stadium in August

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 26 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale Sharks, who remain without England flanker Sam Curry, make six changes for the visit of reigning Premiership and European champions Exeter.

World Cup winning duo Lood de Jager and Faf de Klerk are among those to return.

Exeter are missing Scotland pair Stuart Hogg and Jonny Gray, as well as three of their four England men, Henry Slade, Luke Cowan-Dickie and Jonny Hill.

Joe Simmonds returns at fly-half, with two changes in the pack as Sean Lonsdale and Jacques Vermeulen come in.

South African Vermeulen, who replaces Richard Capstick at open-side, is back in for the first time this season after recovering from shoulder surgery.

Exeter's 22-19 Premiership defeat by Sale at Sandy Park 13 months ago is their only loss to the Sharks' in the last 10 meetings between the two sides - but they reversed that by winning 32-22 in August.

Fifth-placed Sale have lost their last two matches - and only one of their last four home games - while second-placed Exeter, who start the night six points better off, have won their last two on the road.

Sale: L James; McGuigan, S James, Hill, Yarde; MacGinty, de Klerk; Rodd, Langdon, John, Beaumont, de Jager, Ross (capt.), Neild, D du Preez.

Replacements: Ashman, Harrison, Oosthuizen, Wiese, Dugdale, Quirke, R du Preez, Hammersley.

Exeter: Hodge; Cordero, Whitten, Devoto, O'Flaherty; J Simmonds, Maunder; Hepburn, Yeandle (capt), Williams, Lonsdale, S Skinner, Ewers, Vermeulen, S Simmonds.

Replacements: Innard, Moon, Street, Armand, Capstick, Townsend, H Skinner, Hendrickson.

Referee: Karl Dickson (RFU).