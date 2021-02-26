Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Newcastle number eight Callum Chick has recovered from a knee injury he suffered in pre-season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingston Park Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Callum Chick plays his first game of the season for Newcastle Falcons, who have had their past two games called off because of a coronavirus outbreak.

Full-back Tom Penney, wing Adam Radwan and centre Luther Burrell are fit again and fly-half Joel Hodgson also returns.

Visitors Harlequins make eight changes from their victory over Sale.

Flanker Jack Kenningham and wing Tyrone Green earn first senior starts while Martin Landajo starts at scurm-half and Luke Northmore comes in at centre.

Joe Marchant switches to the wing and Aaron Morris reverts to full-back.

There are a total of five changes in the pack, with hooker Elia Elia, prop Wilco Louw, lock Hugh Tizard and number eight James Chisholm also starting.

Quins have won their past four games since former head of rugby Paul Gustard left in January, starting round 10 of the campaign third in the table.

The Falcons last played against Exeter Chiefs on 7 February, losing 15-9 to the defending Premiership champions.

Argentina Sevens wing Mateo Carreras could make his debut for the hosts from the bench.

Newcastle: Penny; Radwan, Orlando, Burrell, Stevenson; Hodgson, Schreuder; Davison, McGuigan, Mulipola, Peterson, Fuser, Robinson (captain), Van der Walt, Chick.

Replacements: Blamire, Brocklebank, Tampin, Barry, Hardie, Stuart, Connon, Carreras.

Harlequins: Morris; Marchant, Northmore, Esterhuizen, Green; Smith, Landajo; Marler, Elia, Louw, Symons, Tizard, Lewies (capt), Kenningham, J Chisholm.

Replacements: Baldwin, Els, Kerrod, Young, Dombrandt, Care, Herron, Lynagh.

Referee: Jack Makepeace (RFU).