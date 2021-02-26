Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Worcester have scrum-half Francois Hougaard back after missing two games with a shoulder injury

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Saturday, 27 February Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester scrum-half Willi Heinz starts against Worcester, who he will join next season, as the Premiership's bottom two meet at Kingsholm.

Worcester old boy Jack Singleton, Matias Alemanno, Henry Trinder and Santiago Carreras all return for the Cherry and Whites.

Warriors bring in former England winger Chris Ashton for his debut.

He is one of four changes, with Francois Hougaard, GJ van Velze, Oli Morris and Andrew Kitchener also back.

Scrum-half Hougaard has recovered from a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the defeats by Leicester and Wasps, while fellow South African Van Velze is at number eight for his first appearance since dislocating his shoulder against Exeter six months ago.

Morris returns in the centre and Kitchener is back at lock, but Scotland flanker Cornell du Preez and England centre Ollie Lawrence remain on international duty.

Worcester, who are without 12 injured players as well as Lawrence and Du Preez, have not won since beating London Irish 11-10 on the opening weekend of the season.

Although they have picked up a losing bonus point in three of their last four games, they are kept off the bottom of the Premiership only by the four-point wins they were awarded for the Covid-19 cancellations on New Year's Day against Harlequins and Newcastle last weekend.

Gloucester, four points behind, have not won since beating Wasps at Kingsholm in round two on 28 November.

The Warriors have won just once at Kingsholm in 19 previous visits in all competitions, a 13-6 Premiership win in April 2009.

Gloucester: Moyle; Carreras, Trinder, Seabrook, Thorley; Twelvetrees, Heinz; Seville, Singleton, Balmain, Slater, Alemanno, Reid, Ludlow (capt), Ackermann.

Replacements:Socino, Ford-Robinson, Stanley, Craig, Clement, Chapman, Barton, Kveseladze.

Worcester: Pennell; Ashton, O Morris, Venter, David; Shillcock, Hougaard; Waller, Annett, Schonert, A Kitchener, Clegg, Hill (capt), Kvesic, van Velze.

Replacements: Miller, M Thomas, Palframan, Merrick, Batley, Heaney, Smith, Beck.

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).