France are favourites to win the Six Nations after victories against Italy and Ireland

Scotland's Six Nations match in Paris on Sunday has been postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak in the France squad.

Organisers say a new date for the game will be announced "in due course".

The France Rugby Federation announced that an 11th player had tested positive for the virus earlier on Thursday.

If the fixture is played next weekend, Scotland could be missing more than 10 players as they will have to return to their clubs in England and France.

Gregor Townsend's men sit fourth in the Six Nations table, having followed their historic victory against England at Twickenham with a one-point home loss to Wales, while unbeaten France top the standings.

France captain Charles Ollivon and star scrum-half Antoine Dupont are among those isolating after positive tests, along with head coach Fabien Galthie.

Galthie and another staff member were the first to test positive on 16 February and the virus has spread through the camp since.

Dupont tested positive a few days later, followed by wing Gabin Villiere and prop Mohamed Haouas.

Arthur Vincent, Julien Marchand, Ollivon, Brice Dulin, Cyril Baille, Romain Taofifenua, Peato Mauvaka and one other unnamed player have since contracted the virus.

Following this weekend's round of matches, the Six Nations is scheduled to take a two-week break before returning on 13 March.