Hanro Liebenberg debated his red card with referee Craig Maxwell-Keys after their derby win over Wasps

Wasps' England prop Kieran Brookes and Leicester's South Africa pair Jasper Wiese and Hanro Liebenberg have all been banned following red-card offences in Saturday's Premiership derby.

In separate incidents, all three were sent off by referee Craig Maxwell-Keys.

Wiese received a four-game ban for dangerous play in the 27th minute.

Brookes gets three games for a dangerous 42nd-minute tackle on Tomas Lavanini and Liebenberg two games for tackling Josh Bassett in the air.

Bassett's offence happened in the last minute, forcing the Tigers to finish with 13 men and two loose forwards down.

Prop Brookes is out until 16 March and will miss the home games with London Irish and Gloucester and the trip to Bristol Bears.

Leicester must do without flanker Liebenberg until 9 March and number eight Wiese until 23 March.

Both will miss their trip to Bristol and their home game with London Irish, while Wiese also misses trips to Gloucester and Exeter.