Jacob Stockdale injured his knee against Munster on 2 January

Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale says he has learned how to deal with online criticism by "blocking out the noise".

Stockdale was named in the Ulster team for Friday's Pro14 contest with Ospreys for the first time since 2 January after a "frustrating" knee injury.

The 24-year-old's defence came under fire after moving to full-back under Andy Farrell in the 2020 Six Nations.

"There are a lot of armchair pundits who, let's be real, don't really know what they are talking about," he said.

Stockdale has missed Ireland's opening three Six Nations fixtures due to a knee injury picked up against Munster at the beginning of January.

After breaking on to the international scene as a powerful winger, he was tested in Ireland's full-back jersey when Farrell became head coach after the 2019 World Cup. He retained his attacking threat but several defensive errors came under criticism.

"Nine times out of 10 you know yourself if you haven't played well. I don't read anything and I get off social media which is a good way to be," said Stockdale.

"It's about blocking out the noise, finding out opinions from people you care about and understanding what they thought about your game.

"For me, I talk to guys I play alongside, coaches and my family - they are always honest with me. If they feel I haven't played well then they will tell me."

Injury lay-off frustrating

Stockdale says he is happy "juggling" both positions and will play "wherever a coach wants to put me".

"I can switch between the two pretty comfortably. As an international you want to be able to offer that flexibility to coaches," he added.

"There is a lot more ownership on wingers now to lead the defensive line, you are essentially that connection between the frontline and the full-back. You have to be able to marshal both really well.

"If you make a poor read on the edge then it is likely going to be a try or line-break, whereas if you make a poor read of miss a tackle as a second row you are probably not going to be exposed in the same way."

Jacob Stockdale has scored 18 tries for Ireland

Stockdale says that it is "madness" that Ulster are outsiders for a Pro14 play-off position despite losing only one match this season and says he is lucky to have only missed a handful of matches with his injury.

"It was a frustrating one. Initially we looked at it and thought it was going to be a one-week, two-week job," he said.

"It didn't recover as quickly as we hoped and it ended up being an eight-week injury. I thought it wasn't going to be that long but it seems like every week I've been getting bad news."

"I was lucky in a sense that there was not a lot of rugby going on so I didn't miss as many games as I could have, but missing the start of the Six Nations was really frustrating."