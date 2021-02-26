Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Dan Jones made his Scarlets debut in 2015

Pro14: Edinburgh v Scarlets Date: Sat, 27 February Time: 12:00 GMT Venue: BT Murrayfield Coverage: Live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app Highlights: Scrum V, Sunday, 28 February, BBC Two Wales and online from 19:00 GMT and later on demand

Scarlets have made five changes for the trip to Edinburgh with Dan Jones in for the injured Sam Costelow at fly-half.

Costelow is out with an ankle issue while Ryan Conbeer is also out and replaced on the right wing by Tom Prydie.

Edinburgh have been boosted by the return of David Cherry, Grant Gilchrist, Darcy Graham and Jaco van der Walt.

They have been released by Scotland following the postponement France game.

"It's not overstating it to say this is a huge game for both sides in the context of the conference and the teams' aims to qualify for next season's European Champions Cup," Edinburgh head coach Richard Cockerill said.

Scarlets are without Ryan Elias and lock Jake Ball have returned to Wales' Sox Nations squad.

Hooker Marc Jones and tight-head Pieter Scholtz come in for Elias and the injured Javan Sebastian with Sam Lousi joining Morgan Jones in the second row.

The bench includes Alex Jeffries, who is set to make his Pro14 debut for the Scarlets.

"We have had a positive week after the win over Benetton, but we know how big a challenge this is on Saturday," Scarlets head coach Glenn Delaney said.

"Edinburgh are a tough nut to crack, physical, abrasive; they have a game based around set-piece and tactical kicking and they are good at that type of game.

"If you look at the shake-up in our pool this is a very important game (for Champions Cup spots). We feel we are building and we need to take another step forward this week against a team that will be ready to go."

Edinburgh have won just twice at Murrayfield since rugby resumed in August but the Scots have won six successive games against Scarlets, including their first Pro14 win of the season in November with a 6-3 victory at Parc y Scarlets.

Scarlets are third in Conference B, 11 points clear of their Scottish rivals who have two games in hand.

The Welshmen ended a three-match losing run with a comfortable 41-17 victory over Benetton last weekend to keep their European Champions Cup bid alive.

Edinburgh: Damien Hoyland, Darcy Graham, James Johnstone, George Taylor, Eroni Sau, Jaco van der Walt, Nic Groom, Pierre Schoeman, Mike Willemse, Lee-Roy Atalifo, Magnus Bradbury, Grant Gilchrist, Nick Haining, Ally Miller, Viliame Mata

Replacements: David Cherry, Boan Venter, Murray McCallum, Andries Ferreira, Luke Crosbie, Charlie Shiel, Nathan Chamberlain, Chris Dean

Scarlets: Johnny McNicholl, Tom Prydie, Tyler Morgan, Steff Hughes (capt), Steff Evans; Dan Jones, Dane Blacker; Phil Price, Marc Jones, Pieter Scholtz, Morgan Jones, Sam Lousi, Uzair Cassiem, Jac Morgan, Sione Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Taylor Davies, Kemsley Mathias, Alex Jeffries, Tevita Ratuva, Ed Kennedy, Will Homer, Angus O'Brien, Paul Asquith.

Referee: Ben Blain (SRU)

Assistant referees: Sam Grove-White, Graeme Ormiston (both SRU)

TMO: Charles Samson (SRU)