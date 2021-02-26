Last updated on .From the section Rugby Union

Josh van der Flier started in Ireland's opening two Six Nations games against Wales and France but was left out of the squad for Saturday's match in Rome against Italy

Pro14: Leinster v Glasgow Date: Sunday 26 February Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Venue: RDS Arena, Dublin Coverage: Score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website.

Josh van der Flier has been named in Leinster's back row for Sunday's Pro14 game against Glasgow after being released from the Ireland squad.

Jimmy O'Brien returns at full-back for the holders and Conference A leaders following a hamstring injury.

Scrum-half Luke McGrath captains the side as he is named in a backline which also includes Dave Kearney and emerging fly-half Harry Byrne.

Ireland U20 Alex Soroka could make his debut after being named on the bench.

The six foot five inch youngster, who turned 20 last week, can play at either lock or in the back row.

Leinster's starting pack includes Ireland internationals Sean Cronin, Michael Bent and Devin Toner.

Lock Toner will make his 258th appearance for the province on Sunday as he moves ever closer to Gordon D'Arcy's all-time Leinster record caps total of 261.

Glasgow welcome back nine players from the Scotland camp in the wake of the postponed Six Nations fixture away to France, including two thirds of the front row as Oli Kebble and Grant Stewart return to join Enrique Pieretto.

Richie Gray packs down alongside Leone Nakarawa in the second row with the back row unchanged from last week's defeat by Ulster as Rob Harley and Thomas Gordon once again line up either side of club co-captain Ryan Wilson.

Jamie Dobie and Adam Hastings combine once more in the half-backs, the former's form having earned him a first senior Scotland call-up this week.

Smith's inclusion sees Huw Jones named at outside centre, forming an all-Scotland partnership with Sam Johnson in midfield.

Back-three duo Cole Forbes and Ollie Smith will both make their first Glasgow starts, with Scottish-qualified former New Zealand U20 Forbes, having agreed a professional contract with the Warriors this week.

Leinster go into the round of weekend fixtures leading Conference A by five points from Ulster with Glasgow's hopes of qualifying for the final long gone as they sit fourth in the table - some 39 points behind the defending champions.

Leinster: O'Brien; Kelleher, O'Loughlin, Frawley, Kearney; H Byrne, McGrath (capt); Dooley, Cronin, Bent; Toner, Fardy; Murphy, Van der Flier, Penny.

Replacements: Sheehan, G McGrath, Clarkson, Dunne, Soroka, R Osborne, Hawkshaw, J Osborne

Glasgow: Smith; McLean, Jones, Johnson, Forbes; Hastings, Dobie; Kebble, Stewart, Pieretto; Gray, Nakarawa; Harley, Gordon, Wilson (capt).

Replacements: Matthews, Seiuli, Rae, Brown, Ioane, Kennedy, Thompson, Ferguson