Rugby World Cup 2023: Scotland to play South Africa in their opener

Scotland play South Africa at Rugby World Cup 2015
Scotland and South Africa have met twice previously at Rugby World Cups, most recently at St James' Park in Newcastle in 2015 when the Springboks won 34-16

Scotland will play defending champions South Africa in their first match of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

England's opening match of the tournament will be against Argentina on the previous day, 9 September.

Wales take on Fiji, against whom they suffered a pool-stage shock in 2007, on the same weekend.

The schedule begins with hosts France taking on three-time champions New Zealand at Paris' Stade de France on Friday, 8 September.

"Everyone who likes rugby dreams of seeing this game," France captain Charles Ollivon said of the match against the All Blacks.

"Kicking off our World Cup against the All Blacks, there's no equivalent."

Ireland's first opposition will be confirmed when the final two European teams are decided, with Georgia, Russia and Spain among the possibilities.

Ireland's potentially crucial Pool B meeting with Scotland will take place at the 80,000-seater Stade de France on Saturday, 7 October.

England's and Scotland's opening games will be played in Marseille's Stade Velodrome on successive days as part of the organisers' plan of bringing fans together for 'double-header weekends' in host cities.

Wales and Ireland will both begin their campaigns in Bordeaux on the same weekend.

France at the Stade de France
The Stade de France hosted France's win over England in last year's Six Nations, as well as the 2007 Rugby World Cup final

The tournament has been extended by a week to allow all teams at least five days' rest between pool matches, while squads have been expanded from 31 to 33 players.

The top two teams in each of the four pools progress to the quarter-finals, which are shared between Marseille and Paris.

Both semi-finals, the third-place match and 28 October's final all take place at the Stade de France.

2023 Rugby World Cup schedule

Pool A

September 8: Stade de France - France v New Zealand

September 9: Saint-Etienne - Italy v Africa 1

September 14: Lille - France v America 1

September 15: Toulouse - New Zealand v Africa 1

September 20: Nice - Italy v America 1

September 21: Marseille - France v Africa 1

September 27: Lyon - America 1 v Africa 1

September 29: Lyon - New Zealand v Italy

October 5: Lyon - New Zealand v America 1

October 6: Lyon - France v Italy

Pool B

September 9: Bordeaux - Ireland v Europe 2

September 10: Marseille - South Africa v Scotland

September 16: Nantes - Ireland v Asia/Pacific 1

September 17: Bordeaux - South Africa v Europe 2

September 23: Stade de France - South Africa v Ireland

September 24: Nice - Scotland v Asia/Pacific 1

September 30: Lille - Scotland v Europe 2

October 1: Marseille - South Africa v Asia/Pacific 1

October 7: Stade de France - Ireland v Scotland

October 8: Lille - Asia/Pacific 1 v Europe 2

Pool C

September 9: Saint-Denis - Australia - Europe 1

September 10: Bordeaux - Wales v Fiji

September 16: Nice - Wales v Winner final qualifying round

September 17: Saint-Etienne - Australia v Fiji

September 23: Toulouse - Europe 1 v Winner final qualifying round

September 24: Lyon - Wales v Australia

September 30: Bordeaux - Fiji v Europe 1

October 1: Saint-Etienne - Australia v - Winner final qualifying round

October 7: Nantes - Wales v Europe 1

October 8: Toulouse - Fiji v Winner final qualifying round

Pool D

September 9: Marseille - England v Argentina

September 10: Toulouse - Japan v America 2

September 16: Bordeaux - Oceania 1 v America 2

September 17: Nice - England v Japan

September 22: Saint-Etienne - Argentina v Oceania 1

September 23: Lille - England v America 2

September 28: Toulouse - Japan v Oceania 1

September 30: Nantes - Argentina v America 2

October 7: Lille - England v Oceania 1

October 8: Nantes - Japan v Argentina

Quarter-finals

October 14: Marseille - Pool C winner v Pool D runner-up

October 14: Stade de France - Pool B winner v Pool A runner-up

October 15: Marseille - Pool D v Pool C runner-up

October 15: Stade de France - Pool A winner v Pool B runner-up

Semi-finals

October 20: Stade de France - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 2

October 21: Stade de France - Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 4

Third place play-off

October 27: Stade de France

Final

October 28: Stade de France

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 13:52

    Unlike a lot of comments I like this and can now plan for the 2023 World Cup far in advance. The difference in draws/ranking isn't going to make a difference to the tournament. As demonstrated last World Cup, England beat the best team to get to the final, only to lose to the 2nd best team!

  • Comment posted by -_-, today at 13:46

    Let's hope the Pacific nations teams get the support needed leading up to and during the world cup in order for them to field the strongest possible teams.

  • Comment posted by Rockcliffe, today at 13:41

    You have to remember World Rugby is a JOKE just lookout what they have done or not done enough of in the game!

  • Comment posted by davebarnes, today at 13:34

    Whoever can manage to get the fewest Red Cards will win.

  • Comment posted by BoneYard Boeing, today at 13:33

    Will France have eradicated Covid by then?

  • Comment posted by Let the Red Dragon Rise, today at 13:32

    What a joke from the organisers. Draw 3 years in advance and fixtures 2 and a half years in advance.

    • Reply posted by Steve D, today at 13:43

      Steve D replied:
      You'll be fine, Wales won't get to final let alone actually win it.

  • Comment posted by AT23, today at 13:16

    What other sport draws its team for the World Cup 2 years before it starts? It's actually so ridiculous and unfair..

  • Comment posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 13:10

    First off, weird the BBC gives us a HYS on games not happening for 2 years, but nothing for games happening tomorrow.

    Secondly there's some weird things in these schedules. Looking at England they play with a 6 day turn around against America 2, after playing Japan on the 17 Sept, but then have 2 weeks off until they play Oceania 1. Wales have a similar gap in them, Ireland also have a 2 week gap

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 13:13

      charlieboy replied:
      Not weird, it’s the biggest thing in the sport of rugby. Club rugby don’t really come anywhere near.

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 13:09

    As always, NZ be strong favourites and this time France. NZ France opening match be something!

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 13:08

    Considering it’s in 2 and a half years time it’s beyond stupid people here are talking about winners and favourites.

  • Comment posted by Steve D, today at 13:07

    Easy game for Scotland apparently. I mean according to their fans they thrashed England recently and again according to their fans England bottled it against SA in RWC final.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 13:07

    I've never understood why the Rugby Union World Cup does their draw and fixtures so far in advance. Every other sport seems to manage just fine with a six-month preparation.

    Anyone know?

    • Reply posted by TheLastKingOfEngland, today at 13:14

      TheLastKingOfEngland replied:
      It's supposed to allow the organisers to better prepare. Depending on who's playing where could potentially require some fairly hefty infrastructure arrangements.

      For example if France were playing England in a New Zealand world cup, having that in somewhere like Invercargill could potentially overload the local amenities.

      Load of nonsense if you ask me.

  • Comment posted by Wobie, today at 13:05

    Just 2 & half years to go till these games. Wow 😳

  • Comment posted by OliverDMcCall, today at 13:03

    South Africa will win the World Cup again.

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 13:10

      charlieboy replied:
      I see you have a crystal ball. What will be the lottery numbers this weekend. Should be easy seeing as you can tell the future in 2 and a half years time.

  • Comment posted by bigbaddog, today at 13:02

    The Welsh will be favourites

    • Reply posted by charlieboy, today at 13:11

      charlieboy replied:
      You have got in quite early for the most asinine comment in this HYS.

  • Comment posted by Trytastic, today at 13:01

    Lets see if Scotland can get out of their group this time.

    I see the Scotland vs France game is off, as i predicted, some serious humble pie from those who insisted i was wrong.

    • Reply posted by ewentm, today at 13:04

      ewentm replied:
      Very disappointing

      France and Scotland only teams playing exciting rugby

      Coming from an England fan

