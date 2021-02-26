Last updated on .From the section Scottish Rugby

Scotland will begin their Rugby World Cup 2023 campaign in France against defending champions South Africa.

Gregor Townsend's side take on the Springboks on Sunday, 10 September in Bordeaux.

After a two-week break, Scotland tackle the Asia/Pacific 1 qualifier in Nice on 24 September, before facing Europe 2 qualifier six days later in Lille.

Their final Pool B fixture pits Scotland against Ireland at the Stade de France on Saturday, 7 October.

Townsend's men had been due to face South Africa on a summer tour last year, but the trip was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

They last played the world champions in November 2018, with South Africa winning a close encounter 26-20 at Murrayfield.